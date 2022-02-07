4NEW (KWATT) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market cap of $106,257.01 and $3,450.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00043037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00107666 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

