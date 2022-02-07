54,505 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Bought by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of PUBM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $606,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $68,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,899 shares of company stock worth $12,068,011. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

