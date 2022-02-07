562,500 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.69% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 14.0% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKB opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

