$58.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will post sales of $58.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year sales of $242.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kore Group stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,344,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned about 1.87% of Kore Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Kore Group stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46. Kore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

