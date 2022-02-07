5,971,646 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,971,646 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $141,886,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 7.83% of Poshmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Poshmark by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after buying an additional 377,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $26,608,000 after buying an additional 231,537 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Poshmark by 148.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 384,459 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth $28,374,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:POSH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $82.06.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

POSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

