$6.00 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.52. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $5.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $29.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.35 to $30.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $31.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $686.64.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $12.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $634.03. 14,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,258. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $428.79 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

