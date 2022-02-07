$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $25.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

FCX stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $46.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

