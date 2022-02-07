629,920 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Purchased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 629,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Brookdale Senior Living makes up 1.4% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Brookdale Senior Living at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

BKD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. 6,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

