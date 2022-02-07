$7.98 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.69 billion and the highest is $8.26 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $8.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $32.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.04 billion to $32.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $35.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

