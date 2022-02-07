$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $75.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at about $2,325,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.