71,384 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Corteva comprises about 1.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 20.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Corteva by 64.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corteva by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,259,000 after purchasing an additional 343,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Corteva by 10.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 297,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $50.25 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

