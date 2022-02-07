77,742 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 163.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of ONTO opened at $90.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

