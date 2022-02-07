79,128 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,128 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Open Text by 418.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 650,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 22.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,793,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,002,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.