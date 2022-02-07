8,300,479 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,300,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,085,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 6.02% of 1Life Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 50,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

