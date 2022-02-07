$89.38 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report sales of $89.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.15 million and the highest is $89.60 million. Digi International posted sales of $77.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $367.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of DGII opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $698.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth $10,732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.