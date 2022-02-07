8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,352,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of 8X8 worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $14.41 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

