$9.05 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post sales of $9.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.59. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

