$92.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will announce $92.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVLU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

