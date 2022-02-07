$92.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will announce $92.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVLU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.