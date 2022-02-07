9,290 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $447.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.59 and its 200-day moving average is $472.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.