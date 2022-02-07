A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ATEN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.02. 601,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in A10 Networks by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in A10 Networks by 57.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

