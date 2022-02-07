AAX Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $1.21 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

