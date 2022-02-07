AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2024 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

