Abingworth LLP Buys New Stake in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,628,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,000. Jasper Therapeutics makes up about 13.2% of Abingworth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abingworth LLP owned 15.41% of Jasper Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Shares of JSPR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,821. Jasper Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics Inc will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jasper Therapeutics Profile
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
