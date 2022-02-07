Abingworth LLP Has $13.47 Million Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Abingworth LLP decreased its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,016 shares during the period. Sientra accounts for about 3.1% of Abingworth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abingworth LLP owned approximately 4.05% of Sientra worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,926,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEN remained flat at $$2.71 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

