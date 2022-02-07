Abingworth LLP Takes $67.03 Million Position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,822,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,027,000. eFFECTOR Therapeutics accounts for about 15.2% of Abingworth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abingworth LLP owned 11.96% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. 817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,429. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $316,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782.

