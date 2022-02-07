Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Shares of ABMD opened at $295.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.27. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

