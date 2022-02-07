Abyss 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $177,688.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $177,688.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00108986 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.