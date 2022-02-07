Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Shares of Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF) rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 50,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 62,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.68 million and a PE ratio of -73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46.
Acasta Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:AEF)
