Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips Sells 3,653 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $11,908.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AXDX stock remained flat at $$2.89 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 171,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,542. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $177.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

