Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

