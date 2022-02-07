Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,697 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Activision Blizzard worth $138,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,195. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

