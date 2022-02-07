Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $252,841.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,978.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.15 or 0.07160707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00310410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00770451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011277 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00074455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00415377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00231203 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

