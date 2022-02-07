ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.69% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.49. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

