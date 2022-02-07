Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.25.

ADEVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 149.00 to 130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

