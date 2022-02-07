Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

ADBE stock opened at $513.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.25 and its 200-day moving average is $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in Adobe by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,896,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.