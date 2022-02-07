Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $501.92. 84,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.97. The company has a market cap of $236.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

