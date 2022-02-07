Adshares Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Adshares has a total market cap of $47.81 million and $1.25 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00004785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00135376 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,345 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

