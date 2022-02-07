Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AAP opened at $226.99 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

