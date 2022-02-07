Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.84. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $226.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,404. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

