Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock worth $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

