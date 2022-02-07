AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.500 EPS.

AECOM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. AECOM has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

