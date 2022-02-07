AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

AECOM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.38. 1,043,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $78.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

