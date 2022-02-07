AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

ACM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,016. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

