AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,016. AECOM has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

