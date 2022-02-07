aelf Reaches Market Cap of $214.65 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. aelf has a market cap of $214.65 million and $41.66 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00274742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.