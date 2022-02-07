Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.