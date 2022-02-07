Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings of $5.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $4.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $18.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $20.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.09 to $21.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

AMG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,821. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $112.36 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.38.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.