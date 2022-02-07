Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.90. 7,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,821. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $112.36 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

