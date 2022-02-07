Aion Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $50.23 million and $3.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,615.24 or 0.99929252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00075041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00260453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00161463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00334145 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,501,726 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

