Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.24.

APD stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $249.79 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

